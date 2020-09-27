Skip to content
Christina Wilhelm
Parents petition for full time, face to face learning in Columbia County schools
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Over 50 new jobs coming to Barnwell County
Aiken State of Our Community breakfast held in-person today
Video
Tragedies strike on I-20 leaving three people dead
Video
It’s a special day for an Augusta woman who turned 105
Video
Augusta looks at spraying vacant lots to slow growth
Parents petition for full time, face to face learning in Columbia County schools
Video
One injured in shooting on Basswood Drive in Augusta
One dead, one injured in shooting on Olive Rd. in Augusta
Three teens charged in alleged rape of 13-year-old
One dead, one injured in shooting on Olive Rd. in Augusta
Three teens charged in alleged rape of 13-year-old
Florida traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 40k people
Video
Shooting investigation underway in Aiken County
Bodycam video shows the scene after the Breonna Taylor shooting
Video
Augusta man wanted for aggravated stalking and burglary
RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect
Mother charged with fatally stabbing 5-year-old girl in Chicago
Video
State lawmaker issues statement on arrest of Bamberg County Councilman charged with sex crimes
Retail showdown: Target Deal Days to be held same time as Amazon’s Prime Day sales
Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78
Video
How to get a $10 credit to spend on any purchase during Amazon Prime Day
Could cats hold the key to a COVID-19 vaccine?
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy, ’70s hitmaker, dies at 78
Foreign observers note ‘chaos,’ ‘rancor’ in US presidential debate
Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
Video
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Aiken High vs Midland Valley game postponed
Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
Video
90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one
Video
Vanderbilt to allow limited student attendance at first home football game
Another Falcons fold in 4th QT against Bears 30-26
Eagles fall on final second field goal to No. 19 Louisiana 20-18
Gamecocks fall to No.16 Tennessee 31-27
Miscue Prove Costly for Tech in 37-20 loss to Syracuse
Arrest made in deadly accident involving tractor trailer, SUV on I-20 EB in Columbia County
Tragedies strike on I-20 leaving three people dead
Video
Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
Deadly accident involving 18-wheeler, Fulton County police vehicle on I-20 near Grovetown
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm