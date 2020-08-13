Skip to content
Child Sex Trafficking
Operation Underground Railroad marches to protest child human trafficking
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Volunteers to help Grovetown residents complete 2020 Census
New Girl Scout Cookie announced
BCSO searching for missing man
Man shot on Blum St. in Augusta; investigation underway
Seamless Summer Option provides meals for all kids in Richmond County until end of August
Columbia County leaders respond in opposition to proposed housing developments
Video
Three teenagers killed in crash on Walton Way
Video
SEC announces new 2020 football schedule
COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma needed from people who have recovered from the virus
Video
Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
Parents of slain 5-year-old North Carolina boy want death penalty for man accused of killing him
Video
2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay
Greenlight given for civil rights investigation in death of Julian Lewis
Suspect arrested in Eastview Drive shooting
Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
Video
Shooting investigation underway after gunshot victim found at Wheeler Road McDonald’s
Man wanted in Perry, SC shooting death now in custody
Video
Postmaster Louis DeJoy says USPS will ‘suspend’ some operational changes until after election
Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy
Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
3 producers exit ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ amid allegations of dysfunctional workplace
Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony
Dog who suffered heatstroke after being chained up in sun is adjusting to her new life
Gallery
Gunman shot by Weslaco police, following confrontation with Walmart customer
Video
Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention
Clemson finds unmarked graves of slaves in campus cemetery
Falcons, United games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be played without fans through September 2020
Augusta’s Scott Parel finishes second at Senior Players Championship
Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci wins 2020 U.S. Amateur
Georgia travels to Arkansas for 2020 season opener
Gamecocks Host Tennessee to Open 2020 Football Season
Justin DeLoach finalizes fight in Los Angeles
Video
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen
2020 Border Bash cancelled
Trending Stories
Three teenagers killed in crash on Walton Way
Video
New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Columbia County leaders respond in opposition to proposed housing developments
Video
Korean company to invest $108M in Georgia factory, hire 800
Green Meadows homeowners call on Commission to vote no to rehab
Video