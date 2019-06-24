Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
cheryl jones
Paine College president retires, new acting president named
Help and hope for women battling addiction during pregnancy
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stops in the Garden City with a big focus on healthcare
U.S. Attorney General Visits Federal prison in Edgefield
Paine College president retires, new acting president named
Coliseum Authority to look at direction shift
Road rage? Do not engage.
Commissioners raise concerns about depot project
Over 20 road closures in the CSRA due to railroad maintenance
Search for missing Columbia County teen, missing since July 1
GA Gov. Kemp visits CSRA, Georgia Cancer Center
U.S. Attorney General Visits Federal prison in Edgefield
Deputy demoted after evidence thrown away in drug case
26-year-old dead following road rage incident in Columbia County
Unidentified human bones left at New Jersey snack stand: Prosecutors
Chesterfield family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil
Sconyers granted $100k bond in child murder case
Burke County shooting victim dies
Two injured in shooting on Wharton Drive
Judge will resentence Georgia woman convicted of child abuse, kept child in chicken coop
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stops in the Garden City with a big focus on healthcare
U.S. Attorney General Visits Federal prison in Edgefield
US bomb from WWII defused in Germany after mass evacuation
Earthquake-rattled Southern California braces for more aftershocks: ‘Like an atom bomb going off’
Congress has ambitious agenda tackling health care costs
Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20
Presidential Candidate, Marianne Williams, Coming to Denmark
Judge OKs state’s motion to dismiss fetal manslaughter case
Jackets jump all over Charleston for 10-0 victory
Keuchel’s home debut spoiled by Phillies
Local fans react to USWNT return to third straight World Cup final
Former AU standout Deane Williams signs contract with Keflavík Icelandic Basketball Club
Atlanta native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, defeats 5-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams
Former Hephzibah High School football teammates, coaches gather for special reunion
Elijah Holyfield throws ceremonial first pitch at RSP Park for ‘UGA Night’
Do major and minor league baseball teams need to extend the netting to protect their fans?
GreenJackets offense explodes for 12-runs to take series opener over Lexington