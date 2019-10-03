Skip to content
Certified Nursing Midwife
Local family sparks conversation on classifications of midwives, licensing call to action
Sports News
Augusta Walks for Water
A new building breathing new life into a historic area of Augusta
Doctors see unseasonably early positive flu cases
Commissioners make case for car allowances
Giving Your Best: Rick Pinnell
Rep. Brian Prince visits Big Blue Marble Academy
Jessye Norman funeral arrangements, remembrance ceremonies in the CSRA
Augusta commissioners to discuss vaping concerns
When and where to get your flu shot
SC 11-year-old charged with threatening to kill classmate
Suspects sought in deadly Aiken County shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Kennesaw apartments
Athens police shoot man with machete; GBI investigating
#UPDATE |Person of interest arrested for McDuffie County Shooting
Neighbor who testified against Amber Guyger shot and killed in Dallas
Man wanted for aggravated assault, false imprisonment
AMBER Alert canceled for two abducted SC children; suspect arrested
Teenager facing charges after taking sweat from buttocks and wiping mother’s face
Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at ‘Jeopardy!’
Court is now in session: Barbie debuts judge dolls
Michelle Obama to release new book in November
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
It’s National Consignment Day
US unemployment rate hits a 50-year low even as hiring slows
Indiana U.S. News U.S. News Indiana approves new permit for John Dillinger exhumation
Investigators focus on rogue vape brand as illness spreads
Smart, No. 3 Bulldogs preview match-up with Gamecocks
Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next
Duvall, Braves rally in 9th to beat Cards 3-1, lead NLDS 2-1
Watson throws 5 TDs, 3 to Fuller; Texans top Falcons 53-32
McCaffrey scores 3 TDs, Panthers hold off Jaguars 34-27
No.3 Georgia pours on points in 43-14 victory versus Vols
Football Friday Night: Week 7
Cardinals score 4 in 9th, hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS opener
Harlem sweeps Screven County for 2A Region 4 crown