Cathedral of Praise
A.R. Johnson senior shares how COVID-19 changed everything
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Columbia County leaders plan their budget for 2021
Video
One man dead after drive-by shooting in Aiken
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Commission approves allowing downtown businesses more sidewalk space
Video
Augusta can’t enforce mask policy for now
Video
Augusta University’s new saliva testing method could make coronavirus testing a whole lot easier
Video
GA Dept of Labor Commissioner answers questions about unemployment claims, delays
Video
Jennie Show 5/19/20: Saying goodbye to George Myers as we celebrate his 30+ years at WJBF-TV
Video
Video
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor's mail
Video
Video
One man dead after drive-by shooting in Aiken
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor’s mail
Video
Scammers claim to be with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Former Fort Gordon soldier facing child sex crimes
Video
Man charged with murder, rape, necrophilia in woman’s death
Cops seek man after girl is shot in face by another child
Missing woman’s husband pleads for her safe return
SC mother charged with Attempted Murder, Arson in interstate car fire
Video
Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
Jennie Show 5/19/20: Saying goodbye to George Myers as we celebrate his 30+ years at WJBF-TV
Video
Pier 1 plans to permanently close all its stores
Nurse’s car repossessed after she accepts credit union offer to defer payments during pandemic
Video
My ‘decision to make’: Trump defends criticized use of drug
Walmart closes Jet.com — its online marketplace
Speaking with AU Health’s Dr. Coule on COVID-19 status in Georgia
Video
‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead
Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus
Video
Major flooding in the Midwest, significant flooding forecast for Carolinas
Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
ESPN Analyst raises money in 24-hour free throw competition
Video
Evans Tyson Riley signs track scholarship with USC Beaufort
Video
Glenn Hills’ Kyle Frazier prepares for college football a year after cancer diagnosis
Video
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Beach volleyball star Walsh Jennings offers virtual training
Georgia Tech mourns loss of football legend
Auburn University President says fall classes and football will happen on the plains
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
Video
