Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Horoscopes
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Carole Jean Carey
Warren County School District moves to online learning until at least September 8th
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
MOVE Columbia County initiative aims to keep residents Stronger Together
Video
RCSO searching for an Aggravated Stalking suspect
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds COVID-19 briefing, August 14 2020
Video
ACSO searching for a murder suspect; he’s considered armed and dangerous
An officer involved shooting in the CSRA is getting state-wide attention
Self-serve tap bar and social cafe, Stay, opens at The Plaza in Col. Co.
Video
Aiken County school leaders answer back to school questions
Video
US Senator Kelly Loeffler and First Lady Marty Kemp visit Georgia Cyber Center
Study suggests MMR vaccine offers some protection against COVID-19 symptoms
Video
RCSO searching for an Aggravated Stalking suspect
ACSO searching for a murder suspect; he’s considered armed and dangerous
Suspect charged with murdering 5-year-old Wilson boy has initial court appearance
Video
One person dead in Aiken County shooting
Blythe man admits to shooting at helicopter during federal law enforcement operation
Gallery
Man sought to have his child porn victim killed, prosecutors say
Arkansas man accused of placing dead animals on former neighbor’s grave
Local doctor’s office employee charged for embezzling over $890k
Officials: 2 Georgia officers fired, could face charges
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen
Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York
Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida
Suspect charged with murdering 5-year-old Wilson boy has initial court appearance
Video
Dolly Parton releasing first Christmas album in 30 years
Video
Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC
An officer involved shooting in the CSRA is getting state-wide attention
Bison rips woman’s pants off at South Dakota state park in attack caught on video
Video
Cohen’s book foreword: Trump ‘wouldn’t mind if I was dead’
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen
2020 Border Bash cancelled
College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?
Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports, including football
Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report
Video
VP Pence tweets “America needs College Football”
Old Dominion cancels all fall sports for 2020 due to pandemic
Video
Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season
Video
Georgia, South Carolina add SEC opponents to 2020 schedule
Trending Stories
An officer involved shooting in the CSRA is getting state-wide attention
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds COVID-19 briefing, August 14 2020
Video
Local doctor’s office employee charged for embezzling over $890k
SOL Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa continues to keep residents relaxed during the pandemic
Video
Suspect charged with murdering 5-year-old Wilson boy has initial court appearance
Video