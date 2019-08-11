Skip to content
Carlton Ferguson
A raw discussion about crime in Augusta among leaders, the community
Man wanted in Aiken County arrested for stolen vehicle in Yemassee, South Carolina
Authorities investigating school shooting threat in McDuffie County
Authorities investigate robbery at Krystal
Local wildlife rehabilitators needing help to finish mission
Mobile Health Unit providing services to Allendale County residents
Celebration of life scheduled for Paine College President Emeritus Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr.
Edgefield County’s Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars finish runner up in the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series
Senator Elizabeth Warren shares 2020 presidential vision with Aiken
Epstein’s purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
9-year-old girl shot, killed in Dallas after suspect fires into wrong apartment
Philadelphia standoff suspect charged with attempted murder
NYPD deems suspicious items in Manhattan safe, identifies ‘person of interest’
Sealed records on Dayton gunman pit safety against privacy
Family of mom charged after her toddler is killed by a car calls for charges against driver
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies
Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies
Treasure hunter finds lost SD card of drowning victim
Reporter ID’d in New Orleans small plane crash
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Churches arm, train congregants in wake of mass shootings
Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14
High School football teams tackle the heat
Game Night Live – Viewer Poll
Braves fall short of comeback in series finale 10-8
Jackets finish off series with with Drive 5-0 shutout
Americans protest on medals stand at Pan Am Games
Kevin Kisner crowned MetLife MatchUp champion, wins $750,000 to support Health, Education, and Youth Sports in CSRA