Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Border Report Tour
Contests
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Carl Gilliard
Georgia state leaders tackle gang violence prevention
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Columbia County breaks silence on stormwater issue in neighborhoods
Women to Watch: Sterling Ivey
Atlanta-to-Augusta drug pipeline interrupted
No draw down, but legal action still a float for Lock and Dam
Georgia state leaders tackle gang violence prevention
Madea impersonator teaches kids about bullying
Commissioners calling for a change in the rules they changed.
Aiken County Council Chairman’s wife named as suspect in identity fraud cases
S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis to speak in McCormick Oct. 24
Atlanta-to-Augusta drug pipeline interrupted
Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose
Suspect sought in Candlewood Suites armed robbery
Richmond County Indictments Unsealed
Columbia County Deputy arrested on DUI charges
Truck stop camel prescribed antibiotics after woman bites it
Florida-based Coast Guard busts sub carrying $165M in cocaine
Grovetown mom accused of tying up, abusing autistic son
DNA links dead man with no criminal record to 1987 killing
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office fires man who told girls to ‘speak English’ in viral video
Perdue leads push to build safer schools
Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line
Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose
Domino’s hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr
Woman behind French #MeToo movement is fined for defamation
Read Trump-Ukraine phonecall transcript
World’s oldest barber dies at 108
Washington plunges into impeachment probe into Trump as transcript is released
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Evans’ Katherine Earwood
Braves shut down All-Star OF Acuña until postseason
Antonio Brown Retired?
Savannah State defeats Benedict College 21-14 to claim Augusta City Classic
Allen throws 4 TDs, Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20
Quick start from Colts hold off late Charge by Ryan and Falcons
No. 3 Georgia holds off No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17
Missouri Uses Opportunistic Defense to Beat South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson blasts Charlotte 52-10 for 19th straight win