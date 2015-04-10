Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Cambridge Road
Broken Water Pipe Reported On Cambridge Road
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Football Friday Night: Week 9
Burke County authorities explain how they are working to make River Road safe
Out There…Somewhere:Why Hephzibah has it made in the shade
One man shot in Aiken County
Aiken County Atlantic Broadband customers experiencing outage
Transitioning veteran makes living through car rental app, Turo
Augusta man arrested for illegal felony dumping
Financing hindering deport project support
Students walk to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
One man shot in Aiken County
Failed raid against El Chapo’s son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
Augusta man arrested for illegal felony dumping
Georgia firefighter accused of stealing guns, burning house
Augusta man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Man arrested after woman is assaulted, then house catches on fire in Aiken County
Road work taking place in Aiken Thursday night
Utilities Department working on water main on Whiskey Road
Greeneville father dies of heart attack one day after son’s murder
Messages from former Boeing test pilot reveal Max concerns
Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change
Failed raid against El Chapo’s son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
Google affiliate begins drone deliveries in Virginia town
‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97
San Diego woman living in van gives up all 300 of her rats
38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe
Johnson and Johnson recalls baby powder after the FDA finds asbestos in it
Tackling mental health challenges focus of new University System of GA task force
Football Friday Night: Week 9
T-Breds sweep Airport, finishes perfect in region play
Tiger Woods to release tell-all book
Media taps Gamecocks for top of SEC women’s basketball
USC Aiken Pacers power past Paine College, 3-0
High-powered Jags offense too much for Royals
Rams get CB Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for picks
Smart wants Georgia players to look in mirror after loss
Muschamp: QB Hilinski has a knee sprain, should play