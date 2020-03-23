Skip to content
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Brittany Neuciler
Brittany Neuciler
People crowding grocery stores still need to practice social distancing
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
America Knits in Swainsboro fulfilling new mission for Presidential Task Force
Video
A look back: 2019 ANWA champion Jennifer Kupcho reflects on historic win
Video
You could face up to a year and or a $1,000 fine in Washington County if you violate the Local State of Emergency
Video
Commissioners preparing to teleconference for meeting
Video
Columbia Co. Chairman Duncan releases statement on Governor’s shelter in place order
People crowding grocery stores still need to practice social distancing
Video
Augusta Jail population staying put
Video
Aiken Regional Medical Centers prepared for Coronavirus
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Man accused of Public Indecency turns himself in to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
AMBER Alert issued for Georgia toddler believed to be with homicide suspect
Richmond County man shot while walking home
Georgia Department of Corrections considering clemency releases to address COVID-19 in Ga prisons
Body of Augusta missing man believed to be found in Wrens
Bystander shot following altercation at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd.
Aiken County Coroner rules suspicious death as homicide
Reward increased for information on a December 2019 murder
RCSO is searching for two people in reference to an armed robbery at Studio 6 in Augusta
America Knits in Swainsboro fulfilling new mission for Presidential Task Force
Video
How coronavirus can impact your credit score
Video
1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive
The race for a COVID-19 vaccine: Fast, but fast enough?
Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Senators, activists urge FDA to revise blood donation policy for gay, bisexual men amid coronavirus pandemic
CMA Fest 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
First Death Associated with COVID-19 Reported in Aiken County
A look back: 2019 ANWA champion Jennifer Kupcho reflects on historic win
Video
NCAA extends eligibility for senior spring-sport student-athletes
Video
NCAA to give athletes additional year to play
Lakside's Ridge Johnson continues to grind during Covid-19
Video
Warriors Steph Curry holds coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Fauci
Video
Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying season cancelled, National Finals pushed back a year
Local hotels trying to protect potential Masters revenue
Video
DeLoach returns to training camp
Video
Running with Gurley: Local UGA alum reflects on former teammate Todd Gurley
Video
