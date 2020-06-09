Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Brittany Meriwether Williamson
Meriwether Monument’s descendant says it has to come down
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
RCSO searching for missing Augusta boy
Commissioner; By renaming Common Augusta would embrace movement
Video
Wilkes County High School coach under investigation
Tennessee businessman with Fort Benning, Fort Gordon contracts enters guilty plea in federal kick-back case
Meriwether Monument’s descendant says it has to come down
Burke County Public Schools select Superintendent
Groundbreaking held for Lake Thurmond RV Park
University Hospital makes their own anti-viral wipes to combat the shortage
Video
Richmond County Schools want your input about returning to class in the fall
Video
Wilkes County High School coach under investigation
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Video
Off-duty deputy thwarts attempted child kidnapping at Florida hotel, police say
Video
Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple
Rayshard Brooks protests in Atlanta
Video
Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
Video
Officer bodycam footage released in shooting of man in Atlanta; police chief resigns from department
Video
15-year-old dead following shooting in Augusta; cousin charged in his murder
Video
Video: Sonic Drive-In customer shatters door after chicken tender dispute
Video
COVID-19 risks in public bathrooms: What goes into the toilet doesn’t always stay there
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Video
Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for COVID-19 antibodies
5 years later: Remembering victims, survivors of Emanuel AME church shooting
Video
Harvard drops SAT, ACT requirement for 2021
Scotland votes to halt exports of tear gas, rubber bullets to US
Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes
Video
Texas woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time
Video
Deputy thanks two black women he says paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’
USC Aiken names Jaclin Poole head softball coach
Local pro Luke List wins Korn Ferry Challenge, earns RBC Heritage spot
Video
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Predators return to workouts with strict guidelines
Video
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
Harlem’s Jordan McCladdie chasing Major League Baseball dreams
Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era
Video
Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin
Video