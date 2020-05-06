Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
NFL Draft
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Children First
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Brentwood
Local nursing homes increasing COVID-19 numbers, deaths
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Mail it in election officials say
Video
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
Video
Local nursing homes increasing COVID-19 numbers, deaths
Woman allegedly throws bottle of bodily fluids through local Taco Bell drive-thru window
Donations help further COVID screenings through telehealth app
Video
Mayor Davis chides delays in loan program
Video
Lawyers say Augusta stands alone on requiring masks
Video
Paine College Safety Officer arrested on drug charges
City of Grovetown to reopen government facilities
Woman allegedly throws bottle of bodily fluids through local Taco Bell drive-thru window
Paine College Safety Officer arrested on drug charges
Three wanted for questioning in Raceway gas station robbery
Sheriff: Grandmother filmed man perform sex acts on infant
Officer fired, under investigation after attempting to force way inside house while off duty: Cops
Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested
Video
Judge rejects plea deal for GA man convicted in 1976 slaying
New video shows Ahmaud Arbery at construction site just before death
Video
North Augusta man arrested for shooting into Warrenville home
First reported COVID-19 death in Georgia happened earlier than previously thought
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
Exhaustion, uncertainty mark coronavirus survivors’ journeys
Oprah Winfrey launches free virtual wellness tour to help people cope with COVID-19
Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
Today is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment
Video
Barbie helps children of COVID-19 1st responders
Broadway star who lost leg to coronavirus is awake, wife says
‘Be Like Mike’ jingle almost didn’t happen, says creator
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
Video
‘Be Like Mike’ jingle almost didn’t happen, says creator
Grovetown senior hosts backyard signing day
Video
Former Lincoln County football star earns degree from UGA nearly 20 years after playing career ended
Aiken PGA Tour pros sticking together to stay sharp until play resumes
Video
Baseball owners OK plan that could lead to July start, source says
UMAD prepares to open doors following COVID-19
Video
WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy
Trending Stories
Woman allegedly throws bottle of bodily fluids through local Taco Bell drive-thru window
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
Video
Former Lincoln County football star earns degree from UGA nearly 20 years after playing career ended
Kemp’s new order for bars, childcare centers, camps and restaurants
Video
Local nursing homes increasing COVID-19 numbers, deaths
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
Trending Stories
Woman allegedly throws bottle of bodily fluids through local Taco Bell drive-thru window
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
Paine College Safety Officer arrested on drug charges
Local nursing homes increasing COVID-19 numbers, deaths
Midland Valley Rec Association explains why no full refunds offered
Video