Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
breast cancer treatment
How your lifestyle impacts your likelihood of developing cancer
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Congrats to Michael Goodis and Ashley Swan
Meeting doesn’t change minds on Depot project
T-SPLOST vote suggested for March
More people in need impacts Toys for Tots
2050 Metropolitan Transportation Survey Update
How your lifestyle impacts your likelihood of developing cancer
Augusta University Panel Discusses Impeachment
Small plane, missing after crash in North Carolina
3 U.S. soldiers killed in crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia
Cell phone video shows Augusta woman arrested in front of kids
Largo couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearing
Police: Alabama man sought in slayings could be in Georgia
Vape pioneer peddled street drugs that sickened dozens
NC teacher accused of putting disabled student in trash
Georgia city imposing moratorium on new vape shops
Man attempting robbery shot at least once, dies at local hospital
One man shot in Aiken County
Haunted car wash in Ohio
Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral: ‘Can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?’
How your lifestyle impacts your likelihood of developing cancer
Augusta University Panel Discusses Impeachment
Trapper plays with ’gator until it tires, pulls it from pool
The Latest: Officials identify 2 killed in plane crash
Study points to virus as culprit in kids’ paralyzing illness
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearing
Crews probe source of smoke from ship off Georgia coast
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Swift runs for 2 TDs as No. 10 Georgia tops Kentucky 21-0
Football Friday Night: Week 9
T-Breds sweep Airport, finishes perfect in region play
Tiger Woods to release tell-all book
Media taps Gamecocks for top of SEC women’s basketball
USC Aiken Pacers power past Paine College, 3-0
High-powered Jags offense too much for Royals
Rams get CB Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for picks