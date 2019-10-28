Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Blue Collard
A first-hand-look of what could be done to the Old Aiken Hospital
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
A first-hand-look of what could be done to the Old Aiken Hospital
Aiken County domestic violence, shooting suspect in custody
Board of Elections to hire Col. Co. students for next election season
Saluda County Sheriff’s Office truck or treat to take place Monday
Allendale farmer says some crops in trouble following drought in South Carolina
Commission could consider Lock and Dam compromise
Paid parking downtown seen as needed
Richmond County man wanted for questioning
Citizens and city leaders leaders fear Lock & Dam replacement will have negative impact on business
Ex-All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing
Georgia Supreme Court temporarily halts man’s execution
Aiken County domestic violence, shooting suspect in custody
Richmond County man wanted for questioning
Citizens and city leaders leaders fear Lock & Dam replacement will have negative impact on business
Aiken teen allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her meth-laced marijuana
Teen’s family says he complained of bullying before death
Sheriff’s office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach
Military dog hurt in al-Baghdadi raid is K-9 combat veteran
Ex-All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing
Georgia Supreme Court temporarily halts man’s execution
Twitter bans political ads ahead of 2020 election
Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles
Beyond Netflix: A look at what you get with new streamers
The facts of domestic violence
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
Ex-All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Scholar Athlete Award: Denmark-Olar’s Bernard Young
South Aiken volleyball advances to Lower State semifinals
Georgia Southern faces big test in No. 20 Appalachian State
Clemson’s re-tooled defense playing like ‘one of the best’
Georgia Tech relying on young starters, including QB Graham
Free Taco Bell tacos Wednesday
Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten
Smart, Georgia Bulldogs preview Florida matchup
Trending Stories
Comedian and ‘Friday’ actor, John Witherspoon, dead at 77
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Aiken teen allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her meth-laced marijuana
Free Taco Bell tacos Wednesday
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing
Community Calendar