Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Blakney Elementary
Golden Apple: Nick Harville
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Paid parking downtown still months off
Sheriff defends west Augusta precinct
Richmond County Schools Superintendent takes helm, talks plans
Have you seen Dorian the rescue dog?
Ten people charged in Medicaid fraud scam
Citizens to discuss Opportunity Zone with city leaders
Two men on the run after an armed robbery at Apple Valley Park
Director of Cyber Workforce Academy discusses cyber future in Augusta
Commissioners to use tech to help decorum
Man accused of sabotaging airliner has possible terrorist ties, prosecutors say
Remains of missing woman found in storage unit, ex charged
Ten people charged in Medicaid fraud scam
Daycare worker charged with killing 4-month-old who wouldn’t stop crying
Bank robber nicknamed ‘Mummy Marauder’ sought in Houston
Two men on the run after an armed robbery at Apple Valley Park
Tuscaloosa police officer killed on duty
Missing family found dead in Georgia
4 young Florida children missing, mother’s body found
Clothing brand faces criticism for school shooting themed sweatshirts
Facebook still auto-generating Islamic State, al-Qaida pages
Bank robber nicknamed ‘Mummy Marauder’ sought in Houston
Study: Most young kids should avoid plant-based milk
Football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Researchers: AI surveillance is expanding worldwide
Coral gardeners bring back Jamaica’s reefs, piece by piece
Purdue Pharma to stay in business as bankruptcy unfolds
All-America Watch: Georgia’s JR Reed relies on home lessons
No. 3 Georgia prepares for visit from No. 7 Notre Dame
Muschamp, Gamecocks preview upcoming game against Missouri
Newton sits out practice after re-aggravating foot injury
Pacers take second at Kiawah Island Invitational
Augusta University women’s golf finishes 6th in season opener
All-America Watch: Georgia’s JR Reed relies on home lessons
Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
Jones scores late record breaking TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20
Game Night Live Viewer Poll: Week 4 Results