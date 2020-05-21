Skip to content
Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement
Aiken city leaders, Black Lives Matter group prepare to discuss national race issues
Augusta mask ordinance isn’t approved
Commission pushes back meetings in person
Augusta University’s President says school will start on campus in the fall
Aiken city leaders, Black Lives Matter group prepare to discuss national race issues
Sen. David Perdue reacts to demonstrations taking place across the country
Two injured in officer involved crash on Broad Street in Augusta; second RCSO involved wreck in two days
Dr. Kathleen Toomey talks COVID concerns admist public demonstrations
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loffler addresses the pandemic and protests in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp provides resources for Georgia protests
6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car
Waynesboro PD looking for man accused of Cruelty to Children
Peaceful protests turn violent in Atlanta over the weekend
Police ask for public’s help locating a Child Molestation suspect
One person dead following a stabbing in Aiken County; suspect sought
The officer accused of killing George Floyd is moved to state prison
Burke County woman charged in Morris Village shooting
George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.
Local police departments say kneeling on someone’s neck is not part of training
#BlackoutTuesday flooding social media in response to racism, police brutality in America
George W. Bush issues statement on ‘brutal suffocation’ of George Floyd: ‘It is time for us to listen’
Sen. David Perdue reacts to demonstrations taking place across the country
Dr. Kathleen Toomey talks COVID concerns admist public demonstrations
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loffler addresses the pandemic and protests in Georgia
South Carolina DNR ‘adopts’ a Lowcountry teen
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Confederate monuments targeted by protests come down
Gamecocks’ Frank Martin reveals he tested positive for COVID-19
Augusta native, SEC legend Pat Dye dies at 80
Remembering Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye
2020 Nike EYBL Peach Jam cancelled
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19
GreenJackets grounds crew keeps SRP Park field manicured during pandemic
Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’
Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78
Vanderbilt’s Lee becomes SEC’s 1st woman athletic director
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addresses protests during weekly COVID briefing
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor’s mail
Mayor Davis executive order called into question
Two injured in officer involved crash on Broad Street in Augusta; second RCSO involved wreck in two days
Aiken city leaders, Black Lives Matter group prepare to discuss national race issues
Video
Doctors Hospital gets approval to build free-standing ER in Columbia County