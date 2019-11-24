Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
black friday eve
Black Friday Eve Extravaganza: Thousands of shoppers worldwide are out buying holiday gifts
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Black Friday Eve Extravaganza: Thousands of shoppers worldwide are out buying holiday gifts
Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol vehicle struck in Thanksgiving hit-and-run
Multiple accidents with injuries near Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road
Augusta Rescue Mission ensures no one is left out on Thanksgiving
Why cold weather makes us crave comfort food
Fort Gordon dining facilities celebrates Thanksgiving
Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Thanksgiving weekend
17-year-old dead after shooting in Waynesboro
Raccoon tested positive for rabies in North Augusta; now dead
Utah hearing for Hawaii suspect in extreme cyberstalking
19-year-old wanted for South State Bank robbery
Tips to ensure your safety for your next Uber/Lyft ride
Police: Couple staged store robbery, then bought rings
Forensic testing confirms remains found in Macon County are Aniah Blanchard
Charges filed in vehicle death of 11-year-old girl
College basketball player in Georgia charged with murder
Hundreds line procession route for fallen deputy
FDLE investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online
Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral
Over 200 volunteers walk shelter dogs on Thanksgiving morning
Thanksgiving Shopping Trends
Nation’s winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93
Holiday stress: Amazon, others under gun for 1-day delivery
Civil rights activist the Rev. Clay Evans dead at age 94
Utah hearing for Hawaii suspect in extreme cyberstalking
Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on mountaintop
Airbnb looking for 100 of the best home chefs for a trip
Nation’s winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Augusta cruises past Benedict, 85-71
Augusta Jaguars fall to Benedict Lady Tigers, 78-34
USC Aiken Pacers cage Paine Lady Lions, 74-65
Georgia’s comeback effort falls short vs No. 3 Michigan State, 93-85
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Kennesaw State University basketball player arrested for murder
Jaguars sweep No.1 Flagler for back to back Peach Belt titles