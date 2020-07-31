Skip to content
BLACC
Local organizations continue protests against confederate monument
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Drive-thru back to school supply drive happening Saturday in Aiken
Video
A petition is making its rounds to ban smoking in The Alley
Video
Sponsor a Teacher: A Facebook group designed to help teachers get their classrooms ready for an unusual school year
Video
Out There…Somewhere: Short changed, where’s the coinage?
Video
Georgia, South Carolina add SEC opponents to 2020 schedule
Mayor Hardie Davis creates Confederate Monuments, Street Names, and Land Marks Task Force
Aiken County Branch NAACP wants Citizen’s Review Board standard across Aiken County
JENNIE: Trans America motorcycle ride to benefit Easterseals East Georgia
Video
Development Authority supports R&B Hall discussions
Armed robbery suspect wanted in Lexington, SC
Police: Rape suspect, freed due to coronavirus, kills accuser
Video
Authorities investigating possible shots fired in Aiken
CAVE Task Force investigating COVID-19 testing scam
Man suspected of human trafficking arrested after chase in Florida
Shooting outside Prime Time Grill on Gordon Highway under investigation
Suspicious death in Burke County under investigation after body discovered in wooded area
One wounded, damaged vehicle and apartment in Thomson shooting
Porn plays over Florida bond hearing for teen accused in celebrity Twitter hack
Video
Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
Investigation into Aurora Police Officers underway after Black family wrongly detained
Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
Video
Study shows second wave of layoffs underway
Police: Rape suspect, freed due to coronavirus, kills accuser
Video
US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge
Trump administration announces federal prison count is lowest in nearly 20 years
Video
Counterfeit COVID-19 products seized in DC
Gallery
Georgia, South Carolina add SEC opponents to 2020 schedule
McCaffrey: I should be No. 1 pick in Fantasy Football drafts
Tigers top pre-season AP Coaches Polls
Wife of Lions QB Stafford blames NFL for harassment after false positive COVID-19 test
Indianapolis 500 will run without fans
Video
Westside’s McCrary signs with Tuskegee University
Video
Local MiLB umpire returns to baseball diamond following cancelled season
Video
Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
Video
Aiken’s Taylor Widener, parents reflect on his MLB debut amid pandemic
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
USDA identifies seeds shipped from China
Video
Contagious vs. Positive: If you test positive for COVID-19, how long are you contagious, and can you get it again?
Video
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
Evans High School teacher gets license revoked for inappropriate relationship with student
Video
