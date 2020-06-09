Skip to content
Beretta Coffman
Patient, coworker remember Dr. Mullins' work and legacy in the burn world
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Georgia Avenue to close June 20 as protesters plan to march
Video
Two Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies are taking the time to reach out to Augusta's youth
Video
Augusta Board of Elections meets in executive session
Video
Augusta could reverse course on requiring masks in city buildings
Video
Local pro Luke List wins Korn Ferry Challenge, earns RBC Heritage spot
Video
Patient, coworker remember Dr. Mullins' work and legacy in the burn world
Video
North Augusta Municipal Center employee tests positive for COVID-19; adjustments made to study session, possibly Council meeting
From Racial injustice protests to voting breakdown: Where do we go next?
Video
James Brown Blvd. Project Phase 2 begins in hopes to enhance tourism
Video
Rayshard Brooks protests in Atlanta
Video
Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
Video
Officer bodycam footage released in shooting of man in Atlanta; police chief resigns from department
Video
15-year-old dead following shooting in Augusta; cousin charged in his murder
Video
Video: Sonic Drive-In customer shatters door after chicken tender dispute
Video
Burke County High School teacher charged, accused of sexual assault
Suspect sought in Thomas Lane armed robbery
Multiple shootings under investigation in Aiken, Aiken County
Video
Jennie: Elder Abuse Awareness
Video
Woman goes into labor in Uber, driver left to replace seats on his own
Video
Rayshard Brooks protests in Atlanta
Video
IRS warns of bogus companies claiming to have COVID cure, uptick in charity impostors
Video
Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
Video
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Priority COVID-19 testing now available for Georgia first responders at all specimen collection sites
T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
Video
24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and closes 100 gyms
USC Aiken names Jaclin Poole head softball coach
Local pro Luke List wins Korn Ferry Challenge, earns RBC Heritage spot
Video
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Predators return to workouts with strict guidelines
Video
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he's leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
Harlem's Jordan McCladdie chasing Major League Baseball dreams
Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era
Video
Michael Jordan and 'Catch 23' crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin
Video
T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
Video
Prominent doctor at Doctors Hospital passes away
Two Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies are taking the time to reach out to Augusta's youth
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor's mail
Video
Patient, coworker remember Dr. Mullins' work and legacy in the burn world
Video