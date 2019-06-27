Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
barnwell court houses
Preserving a piece of history: Community efforts to improve Historic Barnwell courthouse and sundial
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Preserving a piece of history: Community efforts to improve Historic Barnwell courthouse and sundial
Firework explosion caused injuries on Sankin Road in Columbia County
Denmark locals fish from river while sewage leaked from broken pipe for years nearby, scientists say
Gunshots confirmed as firecrackers at Evans Towne Center Park
Augusta holiday gets in the way of water bill paying
Sconyers granted $100k bond in child murder case
City of Grovetown to conduct annual fire hydrant testing and flushing
Aiken man dies after ATV accident
Biden to visit church in Orangeburg, SC on Saturday
Unidentified human bones left at New Jersey snack stand: Prosecutors
Chesterfield family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil
Sconyers granted $100k bond in child murder case
Shooting at the Briarwood Apartments
Two injured in shooting on Wharton Drive
Judge will resentence Georgia woman convicted of child abuse, kept child in chicken coop
2 South Carolina woman sentenced for Medicaid fraud
Shooting investigation in Augusta
Augusta man wanted on 2 counts of Rape
Unidentified human bones left at New Jersey snack stand: Prosecutors
5-year-old boy rescued after falling down storm drain in Indiana
15-year-old Coco Gauff still unfazed, unbeaten at Wimbledon
Officer’s police powers suspended after videotaped arrest
Utah police say body of slain college student recovered
Bears spotted having a pool day in a California residential neighborhood
Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water
Omaha midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Dog treats being recalled due to Salmonella outbreak
Jackets jump all over Charleston for 10-0 victory
Keuchel’s home debut spoiled by Phillies
Local fans react to USWNT return to third straight World Cup final
Former AU standout Deane Williams signs contract with Keflavík Icelandic Basketball Club
Atlanta native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, defeats 5-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams
Former Hephzibah High School football teammates, coaches gather for special reunion
Elijah Holyfield throws ceremonial first pitch at RSP Park for ‘UGA Night’
Do major and minor league baseball teams need to extend the netting to protect their fans?
GreenJackets offense explodes for 12-runs to take series opener over Lexington