Augusta University School of Computer and Cyber Sciences
Protecting Georgia’s voting system and preparing future cyber workers
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Local children learn lessons of the heart
Video
Flooding down the river in Burke County impacting homes
Video
Humane Society stops taking new pets
Video
New business opens in Aiken’s Opportunity Zone
Ceretta Smith runs for GA State Senate seat against Col. Co. Commissioner Trey Allen
Video
Commissioner blasts new mic system
Video
CSRA’s Hidden History: Honoring Black History
Video
Protecting Georgia’s voting system and preparing future cyber workers
Video
RCSO resigns following an incident going before the Grand Jury
Columbia County man arrested for Aggravated Assault
Georgia officers accused of selling accident reports resign
Video
Private property damaged in North Augusta; authorities release photo of suspect
Video
Franklin man arrested in undercover sting after arranging to meet a child for sex
New details and 911 tapes released in the homicide investigation of 6-year old Faye Swetlik
Video
Grandparents, uncle charged in beating death of 12-year-old
Ex-deputy indicted in fatal shooting of Georgia grad student
Georgia’s public safety chief resigns after cheating scandal
Two men facing fraud charges after scamming hotels, claiming to be in Wu-Tang Clan, Roc Nation
Cell phones are spreading the flu; how to stay healthy
Video
“True Grit” author Charles Portis dies, 86
Couple from Japan later diagnosed with coronavirus took Delta Airlines flight
Video
Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’
Professor suspended for calling police on black student
Autopsies coming on mother, girls, apparent homicide victims
$1 million grant goes to record black women’s histories
Pearl Harbor survivor, USS Arizona crew member dies at 97
Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US
Scott Parel rallies to win Chubb Classic on Champions Tour
Tech hold off St.Peter’s 6-0
Tate And Webb Lead Bulldogs To 7-6 Walk-Off Over Spiders
Baseball Shuts Out Holy Cross to Start 2020 Season
Tops top Flames in season opener 5-3
Evans advances past Coffee, while North Augusta claims region over Aiken
Video
Silver Bluff basketball legends honored by school
Video
Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville 64-58
South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59
