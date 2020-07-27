Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Augusta University education department
“Quaranteaching:” How to learn and teach at a distance
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Juvenile found walking alone in Columbia County; authorities searching for information
Video
One person killed in crash in Augusta
Video
More work to be done before the first day of school
Video
Aiken’s Taylor Widener, parents reflect on his MLB debut amid pandemic
Video
Out There…Somewhere: Historical feud of Broad Street monuments
Video
“Quaranteaching:” How to learn and teach at a distance
Video
Augusta woman charged with exploiting an elderly or disabled person and credit card fraud
Support for R&B Hall hurt by funding request
Video
SC State Superintendent approves additional school district reopening plans, requires face masks in public school facilities
Juvenile found walking alone in Columbia County; authorities searching for information
Video
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Augusta woman charged with exploiting an elderly or disabled person and credit card fraud
Augusta man facing felony child enticement charges
Richmond County man sought for a number of crimes; the latest is Aggravated Assault
Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Burke County
One person shot at AM-PM food store on Gordon Highway in Augusta
Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder, kidnapping case facing federal charges
Video
Sheriff: South Carolina man killed over basketball game
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in U.S. as soon as Saturday
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news shared on social media this week
Unsolicited seed packages could be a ‘brushing scam’
Video
‘America’s frontline doctor’ faces backlash over COVID-19 treatment claims
Video
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
Video
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says
Bodycam footage captures dramatic rescue of horse from burning barn
Video
Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
Video
Aiken’s Taylor Widener, parents reflect on his MLB debut amid pandemic
Video
SEC Chooses 10 Game Conference Only Schedule
US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans
Coaches using music for motivation at preseason practices
Video
MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak
S.C. HS football coaches ready for next phase of practice
Video
Foltynewicz designated for assignment following 14-5 loss to Rays
Two baseball games postponed as Miami Marlins deal with virus outbreak
Trending Stories
Juvenile found walking alone in Columbia County; authorities searching for information
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
More work to be done before the first day of school
Video
Augusta man facing felony child enticement charges
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video