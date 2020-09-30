Skip to content
Augusta
Apryl Guzman
Another petition urges Columbia County school leaders to keep hybrid schedule
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
National Taco Day: Freebies and deals from popular restaurants
Peach Orchard repave to begin Sunday night
Video
Dedication of the new Veterans’ Memorial Park in Edgefield happening Sunday
Video
Man shot in Augusta Mall dies
Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
Video
Suspicious death at Meadowlark Drive
Shooting at Augusta Mall confirmed
Video
Move With the Mayor looks to get people outdoors and in shape
Video
CSRA native releases first book “the Artist: Faith, Science, and the Rest of Us”
Video
Police officer shot and killed in Myrtle Beach
Video
Man shot in Augusta Mall dies
Suspicious death at Meadowlark Drive
Shooting at Augusta Mall confirmed
Video
Columbus man charged with six counts of possessing child pornography, says GBI
Augusta man wanted for auto theft
Lawmaker wants embattled County Councilman Trent Kinard to resign from office following arrest
Video
Suspect booked in jail in connection with two murders in Aiken County
Aiken Regional Medical Centers fall victim to international cybercriminals
Video
Suspicious death at Meadowlark Drive
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19
Ivanka, Eric Trump sends love to ‘warrior’ father
4 things to know about Trump’s battle with coronavirus
Obama wishes Trump, first lady a ‘speedy recovery’
Video
Columbus man charged with six counts of possessing child pornography, says GBI
Pres. Trump’s condition was ‘very concerning’ over the past day, source says
Video
What is Regeneron’s antibody cocktail? Here’s what we know about Trump’s treatment
Governor McMaster lifts occupancy limits in South Carolina
Rebels delivers blow to Josey on gridiron 38-7
Video
King, Byrd help Ga. Southern beat ULM 35-30
Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6
Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24
Football Friday Night Week 6
Video
XFL football games to return spring of 2022
Video
Scholar Athlete Award: Evans’ senior Lauren Kraft
Video
Scholar Athlete Award: Lakeside’s Kennedy Powell
Video
Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Trending Stories
Man shot in Augusta Mall dies
Shooting at Augusta Mall confirmed
Video
Mixed feelings about the safety of the Augusta Mall after shooting
Commissioners question public safety vehicle requests
Video
Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
Video
News