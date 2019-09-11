Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
antidepressants
Suicide intervention: how you can save a life
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Support for new Lock and Dam plan but is there time for consideration
Local groups working together to help break cycle of addiction
Old Wrightsboro Road Kroger owner is in the grocery store business
Commission to vote on meeting management system
Construction update for Berckmans Road project
Suicide intervention: how you can save a life
Whether it’s physical or on the phone, how to handle bullying
Third Aiken school board member resigns
Garrett Elementary employee surprised, honored by students for 50 years service
4 young Florida children missing, mother’s body found
Epstein accusers denied compensation in victims’ rights case
Georgia couple poses as LA sheriff’s deputies in $16K scam
Hephzibah woman charged with child cruelty
WJBF NewsChannel 6 Weekend Headlines
Keysville woman facing animal cruelty charges
47 pounds of meth hidden in candles seized, man charged in Georgia
2 homicides, 2 suspicious deaths in less than 2 days in Augusta
Suspect in El Paso mass shooting indicted
4 young Florida children missing, mother’s body found
Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users
Suicide intervention: how you can save a life
Whether it’s physical or on the phone, how to handle bullying
As shock wears off, mental health concerns grow in Bahamas
Epstein accusers denied compensation in victims’ rights case
Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba while swimming
2-time cancer survivor wins $4.6M jackpot
Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
Jones scores late record breaking TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20
Game Night Live Viewer Poll: Week 4 Results
No. 3 Georgia route Red Wolves 55-0
Yellow Jackets stunned by the Citadel
Tagovailoa has career day in No. 2 Alabama’s 47-23 victory over the Gamecocks
Football Friday Night: Week 4
Flowers, Keuchel help Braves beat Phillies 3-1
Prep volleyball round-up