Animals
Pet adoption event to be held in Aiken
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is taking in so many pets, the ones already there can’t get adopted
PHOTOS: Couple vacationing in Gatlinburg spots bear relaxing in their hot tub
Annual “Woofstock Doggie Derby Day” Saturday in Aiken
Park rangers find ‘peculiar’ snake with 3 functioning eyes
More Animals Headlines
Eek, a snake!
Opossum found living in child’s bedroom for 3 days before anyone noticed
Stolen dog found in Colorado returned to Florida family 2 years later
Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
Giant wolf ‘Yuki’ dropped off at kill shelter rescued by Florida sanctuary
2 accused of stealing parrot at gunpoint during burglary in South Carolina
Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
Deer crashes through Louisville finance company window
Taka, the burned dog, finds his forever home
NC nonprofit accused of selling untrained, aggressive service dogs