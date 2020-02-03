Skip to content
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Alvin Hester
Death penalty sought against Alvin Hester for murder of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Depot project officially ends
Investors plan to build 55 new homes in downtown Augusta’s Olde Town neighborhood
Death penalty sought against Alvin Hester for murder of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley
Internal investigation launched in death of teen, neighbors report shootings often
Temporary closure of Haley Road and Hightower Drive Tuesday February 11th
Veterans golf business training program raising questions
Man charged with kidnapping, armed robbery after Chop House robbery
Horse trailer stolen in Aiken
Depot Project dead; Downtown Development Authority votes to return money to developer
Death penalty sought against Alvin Hester for murder of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley
Man charged with kidnapping, armed robbery after Chop House robbery
Horse trailer stolen in Aiken
Three people questioned after body found at Augusta hotel
Indictment: Walmart shooting suspect intended to ‘frighten and intimidate’ Hispanics
Deadly shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Crews in Columbia County working to repair storm damage
Evans man charged with rape at Georgia Southern University
Escaped convict captured in Augusta
2020 Oscars Winner List
New proposal in Hawaii legislature to stop ID checks for people who look over 21
Indictment: Walmart shooting suspect intended to ‘frighten and intimidate’ Hispanics
ABC News: The Democratic Debate
Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard
Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Evans man charged with rape at Georgia Southern University
Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal whose life he saved
Trump’s former Navy secretary endorses Michael Bloomberg
Rowland’s bucket leads USC Aiken to last second win over GSW
Georgia falls in overtime to Alabama, 105-102
Region Championship Saturday sorts out state playoff seeds
Area teams advance in region tournaments
Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant memorial service details announced following fatal crash that killed 9
Local athletes shine on National Signing Day around the CSRA
Patrick Mahomes’ classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in high school yearbook
Falcons cut ties with OLB Beasley, set to become free agent
Trending Stories
Augusta man accused of passing HIV to male relative
Death penalty sought against Alvin Hester for murder of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley
Internal investigation launched in death of teen, neighbors report shootings often
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Man charged with kidnapping, armed robbery after Chop House robbery
Deadly shooting on Peach Orchard Road
