Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
73°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Golf Forecast
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Putting Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Veterans Voices
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Wild Encounters
Hidden History
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Allendale County
Debate team from Allendale-Fairfax High School competing at Harvard University
Flu claims lives of 16 people in CSRA, physician shares warning signs of worsening virus
General Assembly revives once-dead $20M School Bus Funding bill, 47 new buses promised to CSRA South Carolina counties
Allendale County BOE addressing bus driver strike, academics and safety during community forum
South Carolina under state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, local agencies bracing for worst
More Allendale County Headlines
Allendale County schools starting year with new leadership, more resources
Allendale County School Board member fires back at states decision to declare district under “State of Emergency”
Allendale County Board of Education using taxpayer money to sue the South Carolina Department of Education
State takeover means limited power for Allendale BOE, district files for temporary injunction
S.C. Dept. of Education taking over failing Allendale County schools, appoint new District Superintendent
S.C. Superintendent to decide future leadership of Allendale County schools
South Carolina State Superintendent sets date for public meeting in Allendale County
Allendale County Pastor wants community leaders to commit to changing failing schools
Allendale man charged with attempted murder of police officer
Barnwell officials urging people to stay off roadways; Allendale warning residents in mobile homes to seek alter shelter