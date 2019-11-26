Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Allendale County Democratic Party
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is spending part of his week in the Palmetto State
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
One person dead following a car crash in Augusta Monday evening
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is spending part of his week in the Palmetto State
Fire on Telfair St. Monday evening
Local organization provides much-needed resource for homeless, needy families; a part of #GivingTuesday
“Suspending” recycling to go before Augusta commission
Commission to hear about James Brown mural
Two men arrested for illegal dumping in Richmond County
Public WiFi could be dangerous when shopping online
Local organization helps families grieve after infant loss
Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction
Capital Murder charges filed against Aniah Blanchard’s suspected killer
Two men arrested for illegal dumping in Richmond County
A Georgia correctional officer is behind bars for allegedly harming his step-son
Hostage killed, 3 officers shot at Comstock Twp. home
One person dead following shooting in Augusta
Man recovering following incident involving authorities
Search is on for suspect in Burke County assault
2 facing charges following murder of Denmark college student
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is spending part of his week in the Palmetto State
Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction
Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection
Internet sensation ‘Lil Bub’ passes away
Capital Murder charges filed against Aniah Blanchard’s suspected killer
For banks, data on your spending habits could be a gold mine
Still on top: ‘Cyber Monday’ sales on track to hit record
Omega-3 protects against heart-related deaths
Actor, Billy Dee Williams uses gender-fluid pronouns
Redskins hold on to beat Panthers 29-21
Briarwood tops Edmund Burke for spot in GISA 2A state championship
Football Friday Night: Week 15
Nation’s winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Augusta cruises past Benedict, 85-71
Augusta Jaguars fall to Benedict Lady Tigers, 78-34
USC Aiken Pacers cage Paine Lady Lions, 74-65
Georgia’s comeback effort falls short vs No. 3 Michigan State, 93-85