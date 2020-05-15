Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
NFL Draft
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Children First
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
All Wars Monument
Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen during a pandemic
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen during a pandemic
Video
Two wanted for theft at Publix in Riverwood Plantation
Annual Broad St. Memorial Day Ceremony goes virtual
Video
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Authorities respond to a bomb threat made by man with ‘one front tooth’ at South Augusta Walgreens
SC restaurant dining rooms are open, with changes
Video
Memorial Day event to be held at new Veterans’ Memorial Park in Edgefield
Video
South Carolina soldier dies in Afghanistan
Video
August graduation at USC Aiken to be held virtually
Video
Two wanted for theft at Publix in Riverwood Plantation
Police in 3 states seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
Video
Son charged with murdering dad during Zoom call with about 20 other people
ACSO arrests 6 people after “stash house” search
Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police
Video
Third person arrested in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Body found in woods on Gum Swamp Road in Beech Island, two charged
PROJECT GUARDIAN: More than a dozen defendants indicted for federal gun crimes, drug trafficking
Where is my stimulus check?
Video
Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen during a pandemic
Video
Happy Memorial Day!
Meet the 1-year-old chef with 1.3 million followers on Instagram
Video
“Weather or Not?” The NASA Demo-2 Launch
Universal Orlando officially reopening to public on June 5, company says
Video
Florence County deputy among 3 injured in explosion on boat in SC
Police in 3 states seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Video
In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads
GreenJackets grounds crew keeps SRP Park field manicured during pandemic
Video
Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’
Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78
Vanderbilt’s Lee becomes SEC’s 1st woman athletic director
E-Sports thrive in the midst of vacant live sports events
Video
Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
ESPN Analyst raises money in 24-hour free throw competition
Video
Evans Tyson Riley signs track scholarship with USC Beaufort
Video
Glenn Hills’ Kyle Frazier prepares for college football a year after cancer diagnosis
Video
Trending Stories
In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Two wanted for theft at Publix in Riverwood Plantation
2 hairstylists with COVID-19 may have exposed 140 people at salon
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor’s mail
Video
Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
Trending Stories
In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Two wanted for theft at Publix in Riverwood Plantation
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor’s mail
Video
2 hairstylists with COVID-19 may have exposed 140 people at salon