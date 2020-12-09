Skip to content
Aiken Innovate
Some parents frustrated with Aiken County’s virtual school
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Early voting begins for historic Georgia runoff elections
Video
Holiday shopping looks different this year thanks to the pandemic
Video
34-year-old found shot to death in Aiken County; suspect arrested
Woman shot, killed in Augusta
Santa finds helper in North Augusta woman
Video
Augusta Choral Society returns to stage
Video
Out There…Somewhere: New decorations stream downtown
Video
Three wanted for questioning in Richmond County aggravated assault incident
Operation Homefront teams up with Food Lion to provide holiday meals for 150 Augusta military families
Video
Breaking the Zodiac Killer’s Code
Video
2-year-old boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say
Gallery
Juvenile charged with murder in West Virginia killing of four family members
34-year-old found shot to death in Aiken County; suspect arrested
Woman shot, killed in Augusta
US carries out second execution this week; Alfred Bourgeois put to death
Video
Man suspected of killing 26-year-old ICU nurse as she drove to work arrested after tip
Video
Three wanted for questioning in Richmond County aggravated assault incident
Zodiac Killer mystery code cracked 50 years after murder spree
Video
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College affirms win
Video
McDonald’s is offering 11 days of free menu items before Christmas
The ‘Christmas Star’ will form this week. Here’s how to watch
2-year-old boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say
Gallery
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
Electors cast votes at Georgia State Capitol
Video
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
Video
101-year-old survivor of two global pandemics tells story of helping others
Video
Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons
Lock throws career-high 4 TD’s, Broncos top Panthers 32-27
Four Jags score in double figures in win over Emmanuel
Georgia cruises to 42-14 victory over Mizzou
Jefferson County reaches semifinals, other area teams eliminated from playoffs
Video
SEC, ESPN sign 10-year media deal for exclusive broadcast rights
SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024
NASCAR releases 2021 schedule with dates, times, and networks
Scholar Athlete Award: Burke County’s Lillian King
