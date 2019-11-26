Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Aiken County Branch NAACP
Presidential Candidate Reps talk civil rights and racial equality during NAACP forum
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Two injured in McDuffie County shooting
Presidential Candidate Reps talk civil rights and racial equality during NAACP forum
North Augusta shines brighter with lighting of Christmas Tree
Thomson Police Department builds transparency through body cameras
Commission announces no new action for Lock and Dam
James Brown mural moves forward
Commissioners do not toss recycling
Project Paws Alive raises money for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit
American Red Cross donations help with disasters, big and small
Two injured in McDuffie County shooting
Woman arrested for DUI with 6 children in the car
Suspect arrested for October murder in Augusta
Police: 2 men caught raping drunk woman at SC shopping center
Teenage couple in Georgia found slain in relative’s car
Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction
Capital Murder charges filed against Aniah Blanchard’s suspected killer
Two men arrested for illegal dumping in Richmond County
A Georgia correctional officer is behind bars for allegedly harming his step-son
Report links Giuliani with top Republican on intel panel
Workers fired from Google plan federal labor complaint
Iconic Southern rock recording studio is revived in Georgia
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Home saved from fire by doorbell camera and neighbor
Kamala Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign
Student, officer injured in another high school shooting
NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’
Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Redskins hold on to beat Panthers 29-21
Briarwood tops Edmund Burke for spot in GISA 2A state championship
Football Friday Night: Week 15
Nation’s winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Augusta cruises past Benedict, 85-71
Augusta Jaguars fall to Benedict Lady Tigers, 78-34
USC Aiken Pacers cage Paine Lady Lions, 74-65