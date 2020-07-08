Skip to content
African-American
Clear disparities in COVID-19 cases among minorities
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Aiken City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance Requiring Face Coverings
Video
No mask, no entry into Municipal Building
Video
Alleged arsonist arrested after two fire investigations
Richmond County to hold drive-thru graduations, James Brown Arena ceremony cancelled
Augusta water cutoffs to restart Wednesday
Video
Widow of RCSO Investigator files wrongful death lawsuit
66-year-old man with dementia missing from living facility in Lincoln County, Georgia
2020 Fall Steeplechase canceled
Bryshere Gray arrested: ‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife at Arizona home
Alleged arsonist arrested after two fire investigations
Widow of RCSO Investigator files wrongful death lawsuit
13-year-old shot in Waynesboro, suspect in custody
Video
Suspect arrested in Sibley Street murder, E. Cedar Street assault
Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Augusta
OSBI officials assisting investigation at zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic
Richmond County Deputy Gets 15-day Unpaid Suspension After Investigation into July 4th Traffic Stop
15-year-old reportedly kidnapped, raped by Augusta man
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
Video
Bryshere Gray arrested: ‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife at Arizona home
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake
‘Motorcyclists have got common sense:’ Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicks off, thousands expected
Video
US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June
Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
WATCH: Oklahoma trooper has near-death experience on roadway
Glenn Hills standout John Whitehead III signs with Jaguars
Video
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
Gallery
Georgia Tech’s Strafaci wins 45th annual Palmetto Amateur
Video
Surratt stays in control heading into Palmetto Amateur final round
Video
Ironman to take place at the end of September with changes in store
Video
Caleb Surratt leads Palmetto Amateur after first round
Video
NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests
Ryder Cup postponed until 2021; Presidents Cup pushed back
Trending Stories
South Carolina neighborhood’s only access road collapses
Video
Aiken City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance Requiring Face Coverings
Video
13-year-old shot in Waynesboro, suspect in custody
Video
28 years missing: The Millbrook twins’ family still searching for answers
Video
Mask requirement ordinance vote at Aiken City Council meeting
Video
