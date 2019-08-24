Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Advanced Technology Leaders
Minority owned business honored by Georgia Governor, legislature
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
APEX program reaches Burke County schools
Jennie: Grieving moms support group, Moms Like Us
Call to close Olive Road
Minority owned business honored by Georgia Governor, legislature
Former City Administrator,Attorney attend legal session
20 million dollar amphitheater the recommendation for Lake Olmstead
Jennie: Suicide loss leads women to promote awareness and prevention
Commission debates reviewing drug testing policy
Jennie: Twins wanted for study at Medical College of GA
Aiken man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting child, making child porn
K-9 units equipped with ballistic and cooling vests
Man injured in shooting in Allendale, SC
Attorneys: Charges expected in Florida nursing home deaths
Police: 7 adults shot at child’s birthday party in Maryland
1 injured following robbery, shooting at South Carolina church
Chief: SC officer being dragged shoots driver in head
Email sextortion scams on the rise
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
Ohio university may have found cancer-fighting drug
Teacher has students leave emotional baggage at her door in powerful classroom activity
Police: 3-year-old boy starved to death; brother survived
Department of Justice moves to add more marijuana growers for research
Happy National Dog Day!
Mom takes hilarious before-and-after photos of daughter’s first day of school
Attorneys: Charges expected in Florida nursing home deaths
Paris celebrates its liberation from Nazis, 75 years on
Extinction bites: countries agree to protect sharks and rays
Dabo looking for ‘diaper dandies’ on Clemson’s young defensive line
Seth Corry named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year
McMahon’s 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1
GreenJackets now tied for first place with 7-0 win over Drive
Thomson shuts out North Augusta, 26-0 as area teams play Week 1 make up games
North Augusta’s Matt NeSmith earns PGA Tour card with win
No. 3 Georgia prepares for season opener against Vanderbilt
Donaldson, Keuchel, Braves top Mets 2-1 for 8th win in row
McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake