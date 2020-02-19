Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Black History Month
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Putting Children First
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
ADDA
Mardi Gras in The All-America City
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Mardi Gras in The All-America City
Video
Traffic patterns for the 2020 Augusta University Half Marathon/10K/5K
Burke County Deputy fired after a violation of policy: Details reveal a new narrative of the shooting
Three arrested for unlicensed personal care home in deplorable conditions
Augusta University Half Marathon 10k & 5k to impact downtown traffic
Standstill traffic at I-20 exit ramp and Walton Way Extension
Construction projects on hold after flooding from rain
Video
Water makes Phinizy Swamp Park a tougher hike.
Video
Grovetown Mayor welcomes application of Richmond County deputy struck with flashlight by fellow deputy
Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 molesters
Three arrested for unlicensed personal care home in deplorable conditions
VIEW: Court documents investigating Lori Vallow’s missing children, Vallow to make first court appearance since arrest
Video
GBI Charges Sgt. DeMarcus Little with one count of Malice Murder
1998 sexual assault cold case solved with blood sample from suspect’s autopsy
Grovetown Mayor welcomes application of Richmond County deputy struck with flashlight by fellow deputy
Richmond County teacher arrested for allegedly selling marijuana
Authorities announce arrest in 1999 case of newborn baby found dead in trash bag
Narcotics investigation in Augusta leads to 3 arrests
SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit
Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 molesters
Quaden Bayles has a message for other bullying victims after celebrities, athletes, people around the world rally behind him
Video
VIEW: Court documents investigating Lori Vallow’s missing children, Vallow to make first court appearance since arrest
Video
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
GBI Charges Sgt. DeMarcus Little with one count of Malice Murder
1998 sexual assault cold case solved with blood sample from suspect’s autopsy
Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts
Video
Facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice
Results from Georgia high school playoff basketball
Video
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash
NFL owners considering expanding season
NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson found with 157 pounds of weed in vehicle: DEA
Second round of GHSA boys basketball scores and highlights
Video
Georgia Stuns No. 13 Auburn, 65-55
Devoe shakes off injury, leads Georgia Tech past Wake Forest
Scholar Athlete Award: Laney’s Hailey Sparks
Video
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Trending Stories
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
#VIDEO | A road collapses in TN following relentless rain
Video
GBI Charges Sgt. DeMarcus Little with one count of Malice Murder
Augusta’s fire chief wants to create a pipeline for high school graduates to join his department
Narcotics investigation in Augusta leads to 3 arrests
Oregon man breaks coronavirus quarantine to get back to U.S.
Video