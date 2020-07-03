Skip to content
Abdullah Jaber
Two families call for Richmond County Superior Court Judge to be removed from cases
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Hazardous material spill in Aiken County causes detours
SCHP investigating a deadly accident on Old Barnwell Road in Aiken County
Several people displaced after their homes flood
Video
Man tased to death in Washington County gets march for justice
Video
Murder suspect released on Signature Bond
Gallery
The outdoors can be a safe place to be during the pandemic
Video
City of Barnwell to discuss face masks at emergency meeting Tuesday
Augusta water cutoffs schedule to resume next week
Video
Augusta firefighters getting COVID-19 testing after positives
Video
FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man
Video
Murder suspect released on Signature Bond
Gallery
Richmond County Deputy arrested for public indecency
Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 7-year-old girl
Video
Woman arrested after dumping dog in Screven County
Video
RCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, burglary, and attempted rape
Second suspect in Vanessa Guillen case makes initial appearance in court
$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl
ACSO investigating murder-suicide
Making ‘cents’ of US coin shortage
Video
United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees
Teacher arrested after threatening family with bat and gun on camera over flooding frustrations
Video
Second stimulus check: Group of economists suggests ongoing payments
Tiffany Haddish shaves her head
US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases with over 60,000
Video
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks at Black Lives Matter protest apologizes
Video
Golf pro Sean Fredrickson, his son and 2 stepchildren among 8 killed in Idaho plane crash
WNBA mad over GA senator’s BLM comment
Video
Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits
Golf pro Sean Fredrickson, his son and 2 stepchildren among 8 killed in Idaho plane crash
WNBA mad over GA senator’s BLM comment
Video
Colin Kaepernick signs multi-project deal with Disney
Video
Most of WNBA’s older coaches OK with Florida virus risk
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope
Braves star Freeman, 3 others test positive for virus
Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change
Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name
Video
