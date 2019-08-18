Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
abbe regional library systems
Aiken County Public Library on the verge of getting a major upgrade
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Aiken County Public Library on the verge of getting a major upgrade
Augusta commission passes easing punishments for marijuana offenses
Col. Co. homeowners say silt could have been stopped years ago, blaming construction
Burke County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new app
Arrests made in attack at downtown Augusta club
2nd suspect arrested in Studio Neighborhood Bar deadly shooting
New marijuana ordinance up for approval
North Augusta city leaders move forward to build an amphitheater at Riverside Village
Braves extending protective netting at SunTrust Park
Burke County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new app
Arrests made in attack at downtown Augusta club
Florida man arrested for botching castration on victim he met on dark web, deputies say
Lawsuit: Woman who drowned while locked in sheriff’s van was treated like a criminal, not a mental health patient
2nd suspect arrested in Studio Neighborhood Bar deadly shooting
Police: Fleeing man plunges to death leaping hotel balconies in ATL
What bull! Stolen bull sold off while owner sits in audience
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
Police arrest 3 men for making separate threats about mass shootings
Game over: Hasbro giving plastic packaging the boot from toys, games
Next James Bond film title revealed
What bull! Stolen bull sold off while owner sits in audience
Caught on camera: Gator scales fence
Governor brings big tech to the table after El Paso attack
NYPD fires officer for death of Eric Garner
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
Police arrest 3 men for making separate threats about mass shootings
Yemen rebel drone attack targets remote Saudi oil field
GreenJackets shutout in series opener with first place on the line
Another First For Clemson: No. 1 In AP Preseason Top 25
Georgia not rushing into game-plan installation for Vanderbilt
Augusta University releases Jaguars men’s basketball schedule for 2019
Augusta Jaguars release 2019 women’s basketball schedule
Braves extending protective netting at SunTrust Park
3-2 win over Greensboro sets up big series with Asheville on Tuesday
Acuña yanked, Ortega slam lead Braves over Dodgers 5-3
Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies