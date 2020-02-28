Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Your Local Election HQ
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Black History Month
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Putting Children First
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
2019 novel coronavirus
Doctors Hospital to start screening, limiting hospital visitors to help protect against Coronavirus
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Doctors Hospital to start screening, limiting hospital visitors to help protect against Coronavirus
A first look at the proposed James Brown sidewalk art project
Video
Woman who witnessed plane incident says God spared her life
Video
Chief Meteorologist George Myers announces upcoming retirement
Video
The Augusta Fire Department is investigating a series of structure fires
Video
Consultants will help Augusta pursue veterans cemetery
Video
NAPS is looking for a missing man
MCG to put out potential Coronavirus app stopping the spread with at-home tests
Video
Boil water advisory for certain Edgefield County Water customers now canceled
$2M bond set in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old in Wisconsin
Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested in Nashville on domestic assault charge
Thomson police seize drugs, more in bust
Video
Double Homicide investigation in Allendale County
SC Forestry officer, former deputy sheriff charged with 18 counts of child porn
Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing Evelyn, out of jail on bond
Video
Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case
Grandfather, Navy vet among 5 victims of Wisconsin shooting
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Lauren and Blakely Cowart
Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19
Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado
Video
Wanna watch “The Office” and earn cash? That’s what she said
Putnam County releases names of missing people
Video
Gov. Lee: ‘The devastation is heartbreaking, incredible’ after surveying deadly tornado damage
Video
How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes
Video
Biden sees Super Tuesday surge, Sanders takes California
President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus
Video
Amazon removes 1 million products for misleading claims, price gouging amid coronavirus outbreak
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville
Video
Japan’s Olympic minister ‘games could be postponed’
Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss ACC Tournament
Herbert Harrigan Powers Home Record 23rd-Straight Win
Video
Tigers hold off Spartans in 2-A Final Four
Video
Dawes hits dagger to lift Tigers over No.6 Seminoles
North Augusta and Cross Creek advance to state title game
Video
Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case
Exclusive poll shows health care, economy most important issues with S.C. voters ahead of primary
Trending Stories
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Doctors Hospital to start screening, limiting hospital visitors to help protect against Coronavirus
Coronavirus explained with… hamburgers?
Video
Chief Meteorologist George Myers announces upcoming retirement
Video
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
#VIDEO | A road collapses in TN following relentless rain
Video