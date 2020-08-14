SOL Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa continues to keep residents relaxed during the pandemic

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The pandemic has led many people to turn to socially distanced activities, and if you’re in Evans, there’s a new relaxing activity for you.

SOL Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa reopened in May after having to close in March due to the pandemic.

SOL has a 433 square foot salt cave, which is known to help with asthma, allergies, bronchitis and more severe illnesses like cystic fibrosis.

All of the activities at SOL can be done with a small group.

“Originally, our cave was meant to be a group setting, but we’ve changed that,” says Michelle Grant, co-owner of SOL Himalayan Salt Cave and Spa It’s just for you and your group. We do have enough seating to where everyone can stay six feet apart and they can sit on the actual salt floor, as well; and one thing I try to stress to people, too, is this is one of the most sterile places you can be in right now because salt is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial, as well.”

