MOVE Columbia County initiative aims to keep residents Stronger Together

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County wants to keep you active during the pandemic.

The MOVE Columbia County initiative launched in April of this year, but has shifted gears to allow for more social distancing. The initiative currently includes Move-It Monday walking groups, free weekend workouts at Evans Towne Center Park and a weekly blog offering healthy recipes and tips.

“We’re really trying to promote health in the community especially outside and we want people of all ages to be their healthiest and happiest. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,. Everyone loves to be outside especially if they aren’t ready to go back to a gym or they just want to spen time outside, its just been great,” says Caroline Mooney, Health & Welness Specialist for Columbia County

MOVE, which is sponsored by Rec Tec Grills, will have a new addition soon. Wellness Wednesdays start on August 26th for learn-from-home students aged 5 to 12.

