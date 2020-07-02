McDuffie County is celebrating 150 years

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Thomson-McDuffie County is sharing 150 years of history with the community. Soon, The Camellia City Festival will be at Thomson-McDuffie County Government Complex to tell the legacy of the county, while creating new stories.

“We always like to look at the beginning of a community and how it was formed,” explained Debbie Jones. “We always need to keep that treasure.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed plans for a year-long celebration. The Camellia City Festival has been postponed to October 24th.

“There is so often we have gotten frustrated with the things that happened this year,” said Jones. “We wanted to bring back the goodness that happened and see where we can go from there.

Jones is the executive director for The Chamber of Commerce. She says McDuffie County is a tight-knit community. However, there is a deep sound that attracts travelers.

“We are noted for our Blues!” expressed Jones. “Coming up, we are going to be celebrating our Blind Willie McTell Festival next May. It was canceled this year, but we are going to try again.”

Good food, local shopping, and lots of local history are the festival’s goals, but it’s not just fun and games. The chamber of commerce and Paceline, a bicycle organization, are teaming up to fight cancer.

“Our community wants to do anything to bring awareness too it and help bring the funding,” said Jones. “If you look on Paceline’s website, 100 percent of the proceeds go to Cancer Research Center.”

Even though the pandemic has postponed or canceled many things for us, we can be “Stronger Together” by taking a page out of McDuffie County’s book.

Keep moving forward even when the odds seem to be against us.