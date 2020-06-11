Local podcasters look to highlight growth, great aspects of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Disgusta. You’ve heard the less than flattering nickname about our city, but two young men are looking to “Drop the Dis” and highlight some of the growth and greater aspects of our town.

What started as a conversation between two friends turned in to a podcast encouraging people to get more involved in their community and to participate in making Augusta a better place.

“We would get together all the time and just talk about all the good things happening here and how could we let people know about that. So one day I thought ‘There’s got to be a podcast about this’… nothing. And so I called David up and I said ‘let’s do a podcast about a year and 3 months ago and here we are now,” said host Chris Nabholz.

The podcast airs every Sunday with creators and hosts Chris Nabholz and David Bash highlighting local businesses, entrepreneurs and just great things happening, in general.

“Augusta doesn’t do a good enough job historically of telling its own story. So, part of the reason we’re here is to tell the story of Augusta through the eyes of these different people that have been moving and shaking and making these positive changes, because you can actually see their perspective when they’re talking,” said Bash.

I asked the two hosts, if someone were listening for the first time…what would be the message they wanted listeners to receive?

“I want them to get excited about the city. We’ve got cyber, so we have people coming to Augusta and I don’t know if there’s a one stop shop to just get excited about Augusta and so I want people to get excited about moving here, I want to get people excited about staying here. We’ve got kids coming here for college, med school, we want them to stay here and make things a better place.”

If you’re looking to find the “Drop The Dis” podcast, it can be found on all podcast platforms or by clicking HERE, you can find them on Facebook and you can check out there shop HERE.

