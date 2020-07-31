Harlem Museum and Welcome Center showcases town’s illustrious history

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – When most people think of Harlem, Georgia…two famous comedians usually come to mind; but there’s much more to this town’s history.

The Laurel and Hardy Museum was once a showcase of the town’s famous duo, but it has moved and become the Harlem Museum and Welcome Center.

Here you can learn not only about the famous pair of comedians, but see some of the town’s fascinating history.

“One of the differences that you’ll see immediately is it is not specifically Laurel and Hardy. We include the history of Harlem,” said Andrew McMahon, the Tourism and Special Events Coordinator.

The museum was closed during April due to the pandemic, but they opened back up in May with new measures in place to make sure the building is sanitized and safe for everyone.

“Well, it means even more now that we are able to share the history of the city. We are on the outskirts of Columbia County. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked if we were even in Columbia County. Still, we love this city. We believe that this city has a great future, but it also has a very great past. That’s what we get to celebrate here,” said McMahon.

McMahon says he’s just happy people get to come and enjoy the history of the city he loves so much.

“It’s just an amazing thing to see…to trace back the important people that came out of this city that meant so much to this city outside of Oliver Hardy…obviously, he meant a lot; but the city history is so sweet, so thick and really fun to learn a lot about,” said McMahon.