Gumlog Gym renovated to serve as safe space for local youth

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Gumlog Gym in Swainsboro is in its third stage of renovation and needs your help to be completed.

The project to revitalize the 50-year-old building was started several years ago by a group of educators and community leaders to create a safe space for the area’s youth to learn and grow.

It was this mission that inspired the group’s name, Community Action for Youth.

“I want to see some people using the computers, being educated about voter registration, enjoying the little facilities as far as the recreation and that the youth has something to come to that they feel safe in our community and helping them educate themselves about the world at large. Not just Swainsboro, but the world at large,” says Rita Faulkner, president of the group.

Right now, the group needs funds to help complete work on the gym’s bleachers and floors.

