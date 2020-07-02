Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm is now giving tours

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia has its first robotic dairy farm and it’s right here in McDuffie County.

Hillcrest Farms is a fourth generation, family-operated dairy farm located in Dearing, Georgia.

Unlike other farms in the state, Hillcrest uses state-of-the-art robots for milking the cows.

This process allows the cows to volunteer to be milked when they want.

Hillcrest is now offering tours of its robotic observation center and a farm tour by trolley.

“We are your farmers and I learned this and worked really hard at prompting this. We are your farmers. I want you to know your farmer, your local farmer, where all your milk comes from and I think it’s a great opportunity for you and your family to see that it doesn’t come from a store…it comes from a real farm here in Georgia,” said farmer Mark Rodgers.

For more info on Hillcrest Farms or to set up a tour CLICK HERE











