“Four E” youth organization brings teens and residents together to clean up the community

Washington, GA. (WJBF) – Reverend Larry Hill formed the group “Four E”. The four E’s stand for educate, empower, expose, and encourage.

The youth organization brings teens and other Washington residents together to beautify parks and other locations.

The group’s goal is to get teens out of the house and into the community.

“Well the kids are excited about coming out. They want to get out of the house for number one, but then number two they’re learning how to give back to the community. So, the kids are very excited about getting together with each other and doing something positive in the community,” said Hill.

To find out how to get involved with the group CLICK HERE.















