Farmers to Families program aims to get fresh produce to the Burke County community

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A new program at Burke County Middle School is aimed at getting fresh produce out to the community.
Burke County Nutrition is excited to announce its “Farmers to Families Food Box” Program.
Farmers around the country have been having to dump produce. So, the USDA decided to collect that produce and get it to families that need it.
Each week, on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke County Middle School, 720 boxes of food will be given out free to families in the community.
“Well, we know that our families are struggling and we only have two grocery stores in this big county. So, we have a lot of food desert territories here. So, the opportunity to give our families fresh produce every week so they don’t have to go to the store so often is just fantastic,” says Donna Martin, Director of School Nutrition Program for Burke County Public Schools & a registered dietitian/nutritionist
This event will be going on for the next six weeks on Wednesdays until the food runs out.
