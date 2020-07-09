Farmer from Burke County awarded grant by national farmers coalition

KEYSVILLE, GA. (WJBF) – Tianna Neal, a young woman from Burke County, was awarded a grant by the National Young Farmers Coalition.

The group partnered with Chipotle Mexican Grill to offer $5,000 grants to fifty young farmers across the country to support them in building successful careers in agriculture.

Tianna plans to invest in capital at her farm, Starlit Roots, that will significantly improve productivity, educate people aspiring to be farmers, and grow fresh food for the community.

“Everything I grow is for the community. It’s for the community, because the community needs access to fresh and wholesome and local food; especially food that’s organically grown. A lot of communities lack access to this food. So, one of my values is making sure all of these communities have access to food.”

For more info on Starlit Roots







