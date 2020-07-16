Dana’s Recovery Room gets medical supplies to those in need

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s been 18 years since Dana Dimsdale passed away from complications during a bone marrow transplant while battling Leukemia, but her memory lives on at Dana’s Recovery Room.

Run by her parents Larry and Sandra, Dana’s Recovery Room accepts medical equipment and supply donations and gives them to those in need, free of charge.

“Just when I retired this last year or so, we decided to see how we could get this out on social media and it’s just exploded from there. We have every kind of medical equipment and we never charge a thing for it. We just ask for the equipment to come back to us so we can issue it back out,” said Sandra Dimsdale.

Dana’s Recovery Room is open each week, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with most of the donations coming from rehab centers, hospitals, nursing homes and members of the community.

“We have a lot of the old regular walkers, rollators – which is the walker with the seats. We have wheelchairs, hospital beds…,” said Dimsdale.

Dana’s Recovery Room had to close down in March due to COVID-19 and was unable to accept medical supplies. Today, they were able to open back up for business and continue this charity in honor of Dana’s memory.

“My daughter was just so helpful to people, this church…and I’m just doing it memory of her. If God wants us to keep going, then he’ll keep supplying, and he does. We’re just to happy to do it and it just warms everyone’s heart. That’s all I can say. It’s a great thing and it’s a big need in this community.”

If you’re looking for more info on Dana’s Recovery Room or want to donate CLICK HERE

