Burke County Sheriff Williams becomes author

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams now adding the title author next to his name.

“I say to all those who aspire to write…to just start writing. I’m giving the same advice I got some many times over but didn’t have the confidence to do it.”

He tells me “Not Here to be Served” starts off with his life growing up in Keysville, dedicating the words and experiences to his mother, wife and daughters.

“It’s a story of growing up with very humble beginnings. Extremely poor and living in object poverty.”

Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams tells me he hopes to leave this book behind as his footprint, going into details about his what he’s learned through his experience in law enforcement for the past 30 years.

“There are 2 types of police officers in this world. Ine is a social worker the other is crime fighter. I have always identified myself as a social worker.”

Sheriff Williams has made headlines across the country over the last month because of opinions on the current racial climate. He tells me he’s experienced both sides when it comes to being a black man in law enforcement. That’s in the book too.

“I had a number of incidents in my life were I was discriminated against. Some by blacks and some by whites. It’s all here but one can persevere.”

Williams says one trip to New York made putting pen to paper to tell his story happen.

“I can find anything I want in New York and I found time to sit down and start typing and I pulled out my laptop and I started writing and I continued writing and I got home writing and I wrote for weeks on end.”

You can get your copy of Sheriff Williams’ book by clicking HERE.

