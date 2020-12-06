Zairya West Leads Team in Win against UNC Pembroke

The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team won their first regular-season home game against the UNC Pembroke Braves, 77-51 on Saturday evening at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The Jags improve to 1-1 overall while the Braves fall to 0-1.

A made 3-point jumper by junior November Morton to start the game set the tone for an impressive shooting night from beyond the arc for the Jaguars. Another made three pointer by senior Zairya West one minute later put the Jaguars up 8-2 in the first quarter. Solid all around play put Augusta up by as many as 14 points in the 1st quarter. The Jaguars never trailed in the match-up.

Zairya West continued the hot shooting trend, hitting a three pointer to open the 2nd quarter and putting the Jaguars up 17 by points. Extending the lead, Augusta went into the locker room at halftime up by 23 points. The Jaguars never relinquished their lead in the second half, leading by as many as 29 points in the contest.

Zairya West led the way for the home team with 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. West shot 6-for-10 on the night and went 4-for-8 from three-point range. Michaela Lane added 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with her 5 rebounds. Asia Harrison had a solid night as she tallied 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Jags shot 27-for-55 (49.1%) from the field, while the Braves went 15-for-53 (28.3%) from the field. Augusta went 7-for-18 (38.9%) from three-point range and went 17-for-26 (60.7%) from the free-throw line.

Augusta is back in action at home on Tuesday, December 8th at 5:30 pm against North Georgia.